Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $150.30 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00050418 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $185.59 million and $150.30 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000901 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,078,084 coins and its circulating supply is 89,078,084 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, Bitfinex, BitForex, Gate.io, Bittrex, Coinnest, Upbit, Huobi, Kucoin, Binance, Cobinhood, ABCC, HitBTC, ZB.COM, GOPAX, CoinEx, Bibox, Coinone, OTCBTC, Bleutrade, Coinsuper, Allcoin, Exrates, Coinrail, LBank, Crex24, CoinEgg, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, BCEX, Coindeal, BigONE, Liquid, HBUS, OKEx, Bit-Z, Bithumb, DigiFinex, DragonEX, Iquant, Poloniex, EXX and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

