QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Short Interest Down 8.7% in November

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,867,119 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 91,824,188 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,976,112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 6,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $347,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,629 shares of company stock worth $6,561,814. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,853,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,308,000 after buying an additional 2,463,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,740,000 after buying an additional 11,713,988 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,580,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,363,000 after buying an additional 4,662,437 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,150,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $569,618,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,687,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $543,669,000 after buying an additional 323,005 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

