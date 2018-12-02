QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0450 on Top Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $36.06 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, LATOKEN, Gate.io and Bilaxy.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.02415804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00128252 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00195188 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.80 or 0.09515048 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,649,919 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Koinex, IDEX, LBank, DDEX, DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

