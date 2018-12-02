Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Price Target Cut to $117.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 28.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,500,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,725,000 after buying an additional 201,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 95.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after buying an additional 301,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 848,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,583,000 after buying an additional 77,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

