Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

