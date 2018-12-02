Quotient (QTNT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

QTNT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Quotient has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 539.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

