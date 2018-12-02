Radian Group Inc (RDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.59 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 37.56%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Compass Point set a $26.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 903,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,371. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,085,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,163,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 114,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,230,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,056,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,316,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

