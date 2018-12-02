Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,531,000 after acquiring an additional 360,529 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,600,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 556,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 1.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 319,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioTelemetry news, insider Fred Broadway sold 90,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $5,857,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Rubin sold 8,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $512,396.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,995,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEAT. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BioTelemetry from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $70.94 on Friday. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

