Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,416 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Commonwealth from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

EQC stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 63.60, a quick ratio of 63.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.78 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 104.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

