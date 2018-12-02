Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,951 Shares of Navient Corp (NAVI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 32,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 40,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Navient by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 101,714 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $11.50 on Friday. Navient Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 19.74.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Navient had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

