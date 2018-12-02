Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $101.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.54.

LOW stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/rafferty-asset-management-llc-trims-holdings-in-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.