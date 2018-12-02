Rapids (RPD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $404.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $334,334.00 and approximately $404.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.07 or 0.02412135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00126515 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00192206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.09584723 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,403,192,445 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

