Raven Industries (RAVN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Raven Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Raven Industries stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Raven Industries had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 27.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 36.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

