Raymond James Trims Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Target Price to $220.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $258.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.26.

PANW opened at $172.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.12 and a 52-week high of $239.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.16 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $5,586,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,121,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,902,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.22, for a total transaction of $463,521.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,711 shares of company stock worth $62,090,136. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 24.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,651,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,047,729,000 after purchasing an additional 925,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,461,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $300,238,000 after purchasing an additional 670,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,273.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 428,421 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 415,721 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $108,800,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $65,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

