Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 6,762 Shares of Ford Motor (F)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 135.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,250.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.80 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Nomura set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

