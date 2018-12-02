Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $691,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 116.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 207.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 64,843 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $157.15 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $146.24 and a 12-month high of $177.61.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

