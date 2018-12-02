Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (REM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (BMV:REM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,250,000 after acquiring an additional 300,669 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,740,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 948,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,298,000 after acquiring an additional 130,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 69,865 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the period.

ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF has a fifty-two week low of $737.00 and a fifty-two week high of $905.50.

