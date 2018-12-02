RChain (RHOC) Price Reaches $0.0427 on Major Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. RChain has a total market capitalization of $15.96 million and $76,486.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RChain has traded down 6% against the dollar. One RChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, AirSwap and Bitinka.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.17 or 0.02424369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00128481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00194233 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.56 or 0.09524865 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About RChain

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, AirSwap, Bilaxy, ChaoEX, IDEX, OOOBTC, BitMart and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

