Reading International (RDI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reading International in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reading International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Reading International has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. Reading International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reading International will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Reading International news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $54,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Reading International by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Reading International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reading International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

