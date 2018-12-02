ReeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $175,206.00 (REE)

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. ReeCoin has a total market capitalization of $175,206.00 and $0.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReeCoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One ReeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.02230196 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00494106 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024359 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013512 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00019076 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018125 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006568 BTC.

ReeCoin Profile

REE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. ReeCoin’s official website is reecoin.tech. ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev.

ReeCoin Coin Trading

ReeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

