Regional Management Corp (RM) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 1.23% of Regional Management worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Regional Management by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 73,536 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on Regional Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regional Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of RM stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 44.21, a current ratio of 44.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Regional Management Corp has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $37.21.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.72 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

