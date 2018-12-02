Research Frontiers, Inc. (REFR) Short Interest Update

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,839 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 586,633 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,242 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Gregory George Grimes sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Douglas acquired 163,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $150,000.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 172,769 shares of company stock valued at $162,657 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Research Frontiers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Research Frontiers in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of Research Frontiers stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.20. Research Frontiers has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

