Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Holdings Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.9% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 50,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 166.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

