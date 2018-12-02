Reviewing Dongfeng Motor Group (DNFGY) and Its Rivals

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS: DNFGY) is one of 46 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dongfeng Motor Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion $2.08 billion 3.99 Dongfeng Motor Group Competitors $7.37 billion $379.04 million 9.82

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Dongfeng Motor Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Dongfeng Motor Group pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 22.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dongfeng Motor Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.49, meaning that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Dongfeng Motor Group Competitors -4.67% 15.23% 3.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dongfeng Motor Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dongfeng Motor Group Competitors 376 1506 2038 89 2.46

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 22.89%. Given Dongfeng Motor Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dongfeng Motor Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Dongfeng Motor Group competitors beat Dongfeng Motor Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; import/export businesses; and finance, insurance agency, and used car businesses. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

