Reviewing Macy’s (M) and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (SHOS)

Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Macy’s has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Macy’s and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macy’s $24.84 billion 0.42 $1.55 billion $3.77 9.08 Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores $1.72 billion 0.03 -$95.05 million N/A N/A

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Macy’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Macy’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Macy’s and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macy’s 6.72% 22.33% 6.59% Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores -3.94% -35.77% -15.25%

Dividends

Macy’s pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores does not pay a dividend. Macy’s pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macy’s has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Macy’s and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macy’s 2 11 7 0 2.25 Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Macy’s currently has a consensus price target of $34.72, suggesting a potential upside of 1.46%. Given Macy’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Macy’s is more favorable than Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores.

Summary

Macy’s beats Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc., an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com. The company also operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy's, Inc. in June 2007. Macy's, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies. It also operates Sears Home Appliance Showrooms that offer home appliances and related services in stores primarily located in strip malls and lifestyle centers of metropolitan areas. The Sears Outlet segment provides in-store and online access to purchase outlet-value products across an assortment of merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, apparel, sporting goods, lawn and garden equipment, and tools, as well as other household goods, such as furniture. This segment also sells its products and services through searsoutlet.com. The company also offers various services, such as home delivery, installation, and extended service plans. As of August 4, 2018, the company, and its dealers and franchisees operated 783 stores in 49 states in the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico and Bermuda. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

