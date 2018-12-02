Reviewing Orion Energy Systems (OESX) & Capstone Companies (CAPC)

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) and Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and Capstone Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Energy Systems $60.30 million 0.37 -$13.12 million ($0.38) -2.00 Capstone Companies $36.75 million 0.23 $2.07 million N/A N/A

Capstone Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orion Energy Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orion Energy Systems and Capstone Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Energy Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50 Capstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus target price of $1.43, suggesting a potential upside of 87.13%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than Capstone Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Capstone Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and Capstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Energy Systems -13.52% -36.26% -19.02% Capstone Companies -2.43% -6.59% -4.82%

Risk & Volatility

Orion Energy Systems has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Companies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capstone Companies beats Orion Energy Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products, including Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides an array of smart building control systems, which provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand or procured from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs comprising fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation; and sells and distributes replacement lamps and fixture components into the after-market. The company serves customers directly; and through independent sales agencies and distributors, and energy service companies and electrical contractors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets. The company markets its products under the CAPI, Capstone Lighting, and Duracell brand names, as well as under the Hoover Home LED licensed brand through a network of direct independent sales force, retailers, and distributors. It sells its products through retail warehouse clubs, hardware centers, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.