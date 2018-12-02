Reviewing Retail Value (RVI) and Tejon Ranch (TRC)

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value N/A N/A N/A Tejon Ranch 9.40% 1.00% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Retail Value and Tejon Ranch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tejon Ranch 0 0 1 0 3.00

Retail Value presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.43%. Tejon Ranch has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.16%. Given Tejon Ranch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tejon Ranch is more favorable than Retail Value.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retail Value and Tejon Ranch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $322.87 million 1.66 -$292.45 million N/A N/A Tejon Ranch $35.66 million 13.16 -$1.55 million N/A N/A

Tejon Ranch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Retail Value.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Retail Value on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the NYSE. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets, which had a combined gross book value of approximately $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2018.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a United States Postal Service facility; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,186 acres, almonds in 1,983 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

