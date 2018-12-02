Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €100.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €100.00 ($116.28) price target from stock analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RHM. equinet set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cfra set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.87 ($121.94).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €81.80 ($95.12) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a 12 month high of €116.80 ($135.81).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

