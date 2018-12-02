Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,095 Shares of Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,127 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tableau Software were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Tableau Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,468,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Tableau Software by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 56,259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DATA opened at $124.64 on Friday. Tableau Software Inc has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DATA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $128.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.41.

In other Tableau Software news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $76,932.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,746.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $381,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,585,598.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,244,248 shares of company stock worth $140,540,582. 28.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

