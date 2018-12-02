Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.74 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 30.2% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 1.07. Darling Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $812.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.52 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

