Richelieu Hardware (RCH) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$25.50 on Thursday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$24.90 and a twelve month high of C$34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$260.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$270.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.38999998037647 EPS for the current year.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.