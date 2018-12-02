Rimbit Price Hits $0.0004 (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Rimbit has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Rimbit coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Rimbit has a market capitalization of $77,116.00 and $47.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

