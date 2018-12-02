Risk Paradigm Group LLC Has $158,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Risk Paradigm Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Alphabet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 42,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,098,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,515.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.17.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,109.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $984.00 and a one year high of $1,291.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

