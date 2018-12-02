Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,475.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,709,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,164 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 36.9% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,347,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,966,000 after acquiring an additional 363,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,968,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,901,000 after acquiring an additional 360,298 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,198,000 after acquiring an additional 306,416 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 20.5% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,324,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,190,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

