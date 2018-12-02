Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,955 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,177,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,785,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,927,000 after acquiring an additional 756,618 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,653,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,138 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Nomura lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

RHI opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/robert-half-international-inc-rhi-shares-sold-by-quantbot-technologies-lp.html.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.