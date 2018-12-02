Rogers Communications (RCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Communications’ is benefiting from solid subscriber gain in the wireless segment and increasing Internet user count. Management stated that postpaid churn rate in the wireless segment declined to lowest level since 2009. The Ignite Gigabit service has also gained rapid traction driving Internet user installed base. Moreover, an improved cost structure drove profitability. Based on the strong results, management raised adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow full-year guidance. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Rogers Communications continues to expand LTE coverage that will expand user base eventually driving revenues. Moreover, integration of Ignite TV with streaming services like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon’s Prime is expected to drive growth in the near future.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,183,000 after purchasing an additional 237,435 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $9,101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 231.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

