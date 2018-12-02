Ross Stores (ROST) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ross Stores to $84.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.12.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $72.73 and a 1 year high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Do stock splits help investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.