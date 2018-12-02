Roy W. Haley Purchases 8,524 Shares of Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Stock

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Roy W. Haley acquired 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $51,911.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,821.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HWCC opened at $6.10 on Friday. Houston Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the second quarter worth $119,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 14.9% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 34.6% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 177,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 45,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 36.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 55,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

