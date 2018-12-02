Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Sells 911 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,731 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 101,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $278.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $254.77 and a 52 week high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

