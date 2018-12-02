Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249,701 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $27,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIIN. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,531,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,838,000 after purchasing an additional 160,618 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,524 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. Insteel Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $529.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.44.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

