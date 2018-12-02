Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Popular Inc (BPOP)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.50% of Popular worth $25,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Popular by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 79,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,826,000 after acquiring an additional 185,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Popular by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 790,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,502,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 2,959.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 131,093 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Juan Guerrero sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $319,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Popular from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Popular stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.07. Popular Inc has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $56.54.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. Popular had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $602.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

