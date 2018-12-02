Royce & Associates LP Sells 9,700 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $23,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 29,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.3% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $351,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.80 and a 12-month high of $129.65.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

