RPM International (RPM) PT Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. RPM International has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.77.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.10). RPM International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirkland B. Andrews bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.21 per share, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $228,798. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Ballbach bought 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.53 per share, with a total value of $200,020.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,367.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

