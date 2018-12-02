RusGas (RGS) Achieves Market Cap of $1,410.00

RusGas (CURRENCY:RGS) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One RusGas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last seven days, RusGas has traded down 61.1% against the US dollar. RusGas has a market capitalization of $1,410.00 and $17,037.00 worth of RusGas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00031432 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001228 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00014025 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000472 BTC.

RusGas Token Profile

RGS is a token. RusGas’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,415,606,856 tokens. The official website for RusGas is rusgas.io/en. RusGas’ official Twitter account is @RusGasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RusGas Token Trading

RusGas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RusGas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RusGas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RusGas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

