Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,888 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PSMT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of PSMT opened at $66.89 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $777.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PriceSmart news, CEO Jose Luis Laparte sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $1,526,193.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,942,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $653,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,208. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of May 7, 2017, it operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

