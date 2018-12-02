Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.50 Million Position in National HealthCare Co. (NHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,310 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of National HealthCare worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in National HealthCare by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in National HealthCare by 15,837.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 29.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NHC opened at $83.45 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $84.90.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $426,342.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,159.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $578,456 in the last three months.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.50 Million Position in National HealthCare Co. (NHC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/russell-investments-group-ltd-has-2-50-million-position-in-national-healthcare-co-nhc.html.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.