RWE (RWE) Given a €22.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €22.60 ($26.28) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €23.80 ($27.67) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.57 ($27.41).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €19.07 ($22.17) on Friday. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

