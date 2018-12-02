S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will announce $73.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.40 million to $73.59 million. S & T Bancorp reported sales of $70.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full year sales of $287.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $289.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $300.39 million, with estimates ranging from $296.10 million to $303.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STBA. ValuEngine raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on S & T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S & T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

S & T Bancorp stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.27. 175,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S & T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from S & T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

In other S & T Bancorp news, Director Robert Edward Kane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $41,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at $196,395.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $117,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 24.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

