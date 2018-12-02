salesforce.com’s (CRM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $149.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $170.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.45.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $98.68 and a 1 year high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $39,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,889.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $1,384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,038 shares of company stock valued at $72,864,126 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 153.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,352,421,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,991,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $475,827,000 after purchasing an additional 78,303 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.