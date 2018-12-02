Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,288,913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 672,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 516,826 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 432.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 163,571 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 87,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 202,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $67,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

